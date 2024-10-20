'Desi' milk on the rise

<p>Bengaluru: According to sources at Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), Karnataka produces around 2.5 crore litres of milk every day. Of this, one crore litre is consumed by households or sold locally, one crore is procured by KMF and around 50 lakh litre is procured by private dairies. </p>.<p>KMF’s brand Nandini has over 80 per cent market share among milk and milk-based products in the state. The remaining space is shared by private companies, small cooperatives and individuals who manage big dairies. </p>.<p>Private initiatives are driven by campaigns to save local breeds and the demand for organic milk. Gir, a native breed from Gujarat, is sought after by those who prefer local breeds. There have been mixed results for farmers. </p>.Dairy dilemma: Surplus milk, scarce profits.<p>"Our region's climate is new for that breed, hence acclimatisation, management and treatment are crucial. When farmers do not think beyond purchasing this popular breed of cow, they fail. Cows also need freedom, good food and proper hygiene," says a veterinary doctor from Ballari. </p>.<p>Sharath from Harapanahalli had set up a large dairy of Gir breed cows and sold almost all of them during Covid. He is contemplating rearing varieties native to Karnataka such as Malnad Gidda, Amrut Mahal, Devani and Kilari. He says that there is good demand for ‘desi’ milk. </p>.<p>Organic milk is another segment that is steadily growing. Tiptur-based Akshayakalpa, India’s first certified organic milk enterprise, caters to around 1.5 lakh households in Bengaluru. They also have consumers in Hyderabad and Chennai. "We work with over 1,400 farmers who tend to their cows in a natural, stress-free environment. Emphasis on nutritious fodder grown in organic soil, helps get good-quality milk," says Shilpa G, a subject matter expert at Akshayakalpa.</p>