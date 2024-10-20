Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Desi' milk on the rise

Private initiatives are driven by campaigns to save local breeds and the demand for organic milk.
Anitha Pailoor
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 05:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 05:16 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMilkKarnataka Milk Federation

Follow us on :

Follow Us