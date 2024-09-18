Despite 8-year ban, PoP Ganesha idols continue to be available

Bengaluru: The ban on Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols may be "somewhat effective" in many places, but it is still available in the market, according to data from the BBMP.
Only 3 per cent of the idols immersed in the Yediyur lake kalyani were found to be made of PoP.
From September 12 to 16, BBMP data shows that of the 23,545 Ganesha idols immersed in the kalyani, 745 were made of PoP.
In the Bengaluru City East Zone, out of 65,559 idols immersed as of September 9, only 237 were PoP.
Despite the ban, DH discovered that PoP and PoP-clay mix idols are still available in the market. Vendors at a popular idol marketplace noted that while clay idols are accessible, PoP ones remain in demand for their vibrant colours and attractive appearance. PoP is also preferred for larger idols due to its lighter weight, which reduces the risk of breakage.
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), along with other organisations, banned the manufacture and sale of PoP Ganesha idols in Karnataka in 2016. The KSPCB and the BBMP have conducted raids to control the production of these idols.
A senior KSPCB official told DH, “We have conducted around 15 raids in Karnataka to seize PoP idols. We have also run numerous awareness campaigns, particularly in schools and colleges, about the adverse environmental impact of PoP idols. We are testing paper Ganesha idols for pollutants, and if any are found, we will consider a ban. We also recently shut down a major PoP idol manufacturer in Hulimavu."
Published 17 September 2024, 22:29 IST