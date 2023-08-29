Despite big promises, BBMP’s work shoddy on Jayamahal, Nandidurga roads; residents dismayed 

Almost two years into re-developing Jayamahal Road and Nandidurga Road, which the BBMP promised to upgrade into TenderSURE-like roads, locals say that the work has been shoddy.
They also said the Palike is not addressing their concerns while executing the works.
DH visited these roads to find part of Jayamahal Road closed for repair. While one side of the footpath work is almost done, albeit imperfectly, the other side has been dug up for laying new chambers. Residents suspect that they started the work afresh after the government ordered a probe into civic works.
A number of rainwater-draining points with broken covers have been left unattended all along the road. Some of them had been barricaded, but a few are left open, posing a risk to motorists.
A member of the Jayamahal Residents' Welfare Association said that the BBMP had taken up work only between Mekhri Circle and the Cantonment Station underpass. “The last stretch opposite the Jayamahal Palace hotel gate to the underpass has not been taken up,” she said.
She also pointed out that the BBMP failed to build inlets into the shoulder drains from the road, which is causing stagnation of water.
Though MLA Rizwan Arshad reportedly inspected the work along with local residents, his instructions have not been carried out. “During the work, the sewage and water lines were damaged, but the leakages remain unattended for weeks,” the association complained.
A BBMP official said work gets stalled time and again because the traffic police do not give them permission to close the road. The work has currently been stopped due to the contractors’ protest, the official added.
Shoddy work could also be noticed on Nandidurga Road. Despite recent asphalting, potholes began to surface on the uneven stretch. A few patches of the road had been filled with bitumen to close the potholes.
Even here, the contractor failed to create an inlet to drain rainwater, leading to waterlogging, residents said. “The stretch of road and footpath on Nandidurga Road from Jayamahal 1st Main Rd to 3rd Cross Nandidurga Road is still not completed. No one seems to have an explanation,” the association said, dismayed with the BBMP’s work.