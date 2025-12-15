<p>Bengaluru: Shantinagar MLA N A Haris, who inspected various ongoing works in his constituency on Monday, directed officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to commence development works at Mahatma Gandhi Park.</p>.<p>He also instructed officials to initiate development works on MG Road and carry out stone matrix asphalt or micro-surfacing to upgrade the road. Noting that white-topping work on Farm Grove Road is currently in progress, he directed that it be completed at the earliest and the road opened to vehicular traffic.</p>.<p>Other projects inspected included Magrath Road and school and college buildings in Austin Town. The MLA also directed officials to remove the mini transfer station and take steps to establish a large solid waste collection unit.</p>