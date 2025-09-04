Menu
Dharmasthala case: Police conduct searches at YouTuber's flat in Bengaluru

The operation was carried out under a search warrant issued by the Belthangady court on September 3. Sameer is presently on bail.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 17:10 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 17:10 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsDharmasthala

