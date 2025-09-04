<p>Mangaluru (Karnataka): The Belthangady police in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday searched the Bengaluru residence of YouTuber Sameer M D, who is facing a case registered at the Dharmasthala police station.</p>.<p>The operation was carried out under a search warrant issued by the Belthangady court on September 3. Sameer is presently on bail.</p>.<p>Circle Inspector Nagesh Kadri, along with forensic science personnel, visited Sameer’s rented apartment in Hullahalli, Bannerghatta.</p>.<p>Police sources said Sameer had been informed in advance about the search. A computer and a mobile phone, believed to have been used for video recording, were seized for further forensic examination.</p>.<p>Sameer, who runs a Kannada YouTube channel – Dhoota, is known for creating content on social and political issues, often critical of local leaders and institutions.</p>.Dharmasthala mass burial case: Activist alleges YouTubers violated witness protection law.<p>His outspoken style has drawn a significant online following but has also led to controversy and police complaints in recent years.</p>.<p>The current case registered at the Dharmasthala police station stems from one such video, where he had used AI technology to create a 20-minute video on Dharmasthala, which allegedly denigrated the image of the temple town and the hereditary head of the temple and his family.</p>.<p>The officials have not disclosed full details of the charges.</p>.<p>Also, the investigators are expected to analyse the seized devices to verify whether they contain material relevant to the case.</p>.<p>Police said further action will depend on the findings of the forensic examination and directions from the court. </p>