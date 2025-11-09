Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

RSS is recognised as body of individuals: Mohan Bhagwat's veiled response to Congress

He added that after the independence, Government of India did not make registration compulsory.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 07:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 07:35 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRSSMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us