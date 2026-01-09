<p>Bengaluru: The mercury has dropped across Bengaluru, bringing a chill to early mornings and late nights. </p>.<p>Both maximum and minimum temperatures have dipped at the city's three main weather stations operated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). </p>.Namma Metro Yellow Line: 10-min headway from February; 8th train on the way to city.<p>Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), in the city's north, recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2°C at 8.30 am on Thursday, a 1.2°C drop from the normal. Its maximum temperature was 25.6°C at 5.30 pm, down 2°C. </p>.<p>The HAL airport, in the city's east, recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4°C at 8.30 am and a maximum temperature of 26.1°C at 5.30 pm, a drop of 0.7°C and 1.3°C, respectively. </p>.<p>The Bengaluru city observatory, located in the center, recorded a maximum temperature of 25.5°C at 8.30 am and a minimum of 14.9°C at 5.30 pm, a dip of 1.4°C and 1.1°C, respectively. </p>.<p>According to the IMD, a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwest at 13 kmph and was centered at 8.30 am on January 8, about 360 km east-southeast of Sri Lanka. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours and cross the Sri Lankan coast around January 9. </p>.<p><strong>Forecast </strong></p>.<p>As a result, one or two places in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara and Chikkaballapur districts will likely receive light rainfall on January 10 and 11. </p>