Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Discussion on North vs South cinema leaves out Kannada, Tamil films in Bengaluru lit fest

The panelists said other Indian language film industries are not without flaws.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 21:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 21:19 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsbengaluru lit fest

Follow us on :

Follow Us