Discussion on North vs South cinema leaves out Kannada, Tamil films in Bengaluru lit fest

<p>At the lit fest on Sunday, a session titled ‘Yenna rascala vs kitne aadmi they: The north and south of cinema’ saw author and screenwriter Anand Neelakantan moderating a conversation between Anna M M Vetticad, journalist and film critic, and Archana Vasudev, film writer. </p>.<p>The guests discussed Hindi versus South Indian cinema. Vetticad said Bollywood’s downfall lies in their false pride that they are the only source of entertainment for the entire nation. </p>.No prisoner of any idea, Bengaluru lit fest embodied spirit of venue: Freedom Park.<p>“Bollywood has had too much privilege for too long. All other film industries are called regional cinema, which gives the impression that Hindi cinema is national cinema. This comes from the misconception that Hindi is the only national language,” said Vetticad. </p>.<p>Archana highlighted stereotyping and misrepresentation of south Indians in Hindi films. “Because of it, north Indians think everyone from Kerala can climb coconut trees. But that’s wrong.” </p>.<p>The panelists said other Indian language film industries are not without flaws. Patriarchy and misogyny are everywhere but, with Malayalam movies, the quality of content leads people to believe the industry is flawless. While the discussion was widely enjoyed, many shared their disappointment.</p>.<p>“The title is South vs North cinema, but it only covered Malayalam cinema & Bollywood. There was just a brief mention of Telugu director S S Rajamouli and that too because of ‘Bahubali’,” said Aravind Krishnan, movie enthusiast. A few others said the lack in variety of panelists made the session one-sided.</p>.<p>Quote - </p>.<p>Ramya Harikumar<br />Drama teacher</p>.<p>“Recently Kannada movies like ‘KGF’ and ‘Kantara’ have done well at the box office. And it is Bangalore Literature Festival after all. I feel all industries should have been given equal attention.</p>