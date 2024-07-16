DKS favours white-topping more roads despite cost concerns

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Monday that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is in the process of identifying 200 kilometres of road for the next round of the white-topping project.
Despite concerns over the high cost, Shivakumar, also the Bengaluru Development Minister, said these concrete roads are not only pothole-free, but also have a long lifespan of 25 years.
He made these remarks after launching the third phase of the white-topping project in the BBMP’s West Zone, where 16.62 kilometres of roads will undergo a complete makeover at an investment of Rs 207 crore.
This translates to approximately Rs 12.5 crore per kilometre, which includes the remodelling of footpaths. "The roads in Bengaluru are prone to potholes. Hence, we will white-top roads under different government and BBMP schemes,” the Deputy Chief Minister said during the ceremony at Chamarajpet, Gandhinagar, Malleswaram, and Mahalakshmi Layout assembly constituencies.
In total, the BBMP has taken up the white-topping of 157 kilometres of roads at an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore under the third phase. While part of the project is funded by the state government, the BBMP will bear about Rs 1,000 crore using its internal resources.
"We will commence white-topping works in three or four assembly constituencies every day. The works will be completed within the specified deadline. We have decided to white-top about 200 kilometres of roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic jams. We will ensure the best quality work,” Shivakumar stated.
Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao, Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, Malleswaram MLA CN Ashwath Narayan, and Mahalakshmi Layout MLA K Gopalaiah participated in the programme in their respective assembly constituencies.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Palike Administrator SR Umashankar, and Engineer-in-chief BS Prahlad were also present.
'Let JD(S) MLAs talk in the Assembly’
Reacting to the statement of Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on corruption in Bengaluru’s solid waste management, Shivakumar said Kumaraswamy was speaking out of “frustration”.
"He is known for making hit-and-run statements. I cannot comment on remarks made on the roads. Let him ask his MLAs to speak in the Assembly, and I will respond,” he said.
Last week, Kumaraswamy alleged that the new solid waste management contract, worth Rs 40,000 crore, is designed to bring back a blacklisted firm, and he suspected large-scale corruption.
DKS loses shoes
The Deputy Chief Minister lost his shoes, which he had left outside during the puja at the white-topping ceremony at Malleswaram’s Bashyam Circle.
The shoes may not have been stolen, but someone might have worn them by mistake, a statement from his office said.