<p>Stressing the need to intensify efforts against drug trafficking and cybercrime, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said the police must work more effectively to curb these growing threats.</p>.<p>Addressing senior police officers at the annual conference after reviewing progress at a meeting, the Home Minister expressed concern that despite continuous enforcement actions, drug-related activities continue unabated in the State.</p>.Panel submits report on tightening security in Karnataka prisons to HM G Parameshwara.<p>He also pointed out a sharp rise in cybercrime cases, noting that innocent citizens are losing lakhs of rupees every day. To tackle drug peddling and cyber offences, the state government had established exclusive specialised units — a first-of-its-kind in the country — but their performance has not matched the government’s expectations, he said. “These divisions should not be treated casually. Officers must work with greater seriousness and efficiency to achieve the intended results,” he said.</p>.<p>Highlighting Bengaluru’s global profile, the Home Minister said the city is under international scrutiny and should not be allowed to turn into a hub for cybercrime. While acknowledging the commendable work done by police in cracking some recent cybercrime cases, he stressed the need to further strengthen the department’s technological capabilities. The government would extend all necessary support in this regard, he assured.</p>.<p>Parameshwara also expressed concern over the handling of cases related to crimes against women and children. Merely arresting the accused and producing them before court is not sufficient, he said, pointing out that many offenders are escaping punishment. “The focus must be on ensuring justice to victims and securing convictions,” he added.</p>.<p>Describing honour killings as incidents that bring shame to civil society, the Home Minister said police must provide adequate protection to couples who enter into inter-caste marriages despite opposition from their families. He directed DCRE police stations to pay special attention to such cases and urged officers to listen sensitively to the grievances of people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.</p>