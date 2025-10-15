<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar </a>on Wednesday took a defensive stance against industry leaders who criticised Bengaluru’s infrastructure on social media. </p><p>While asserting that companies should stop “hurting the city and the state that have contributed to their growth,” he indirectly challenged them to publicly disclose the projects they have undertaken under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).</p>.<p>“They are hurting themselves by criticising Bengaluru. Where were they in the last 25 years? This city has given them everything,” Shivakumar said while talking to the reporters in Vidhana Soudha.</p><p>His comments come amid criticism from industry leaders such as Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and former Infosys director Mohandas Pai, who have frequently highlighted the city's deteriorating infrastructure.</p>.'Take up some CSR work': Karnataka Minister reacts to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's X post on Bengaluru's 'poor roads'.<p>“Don't forget the roots that have given you fruit,” he said, reminding companies that once operated out of rented spaces and now have their own campuses because of Bengaluru and the ecosystem the government has built. "We are doing our best," he said, adding that India is not a communist country like China, where we can demolish properties and widen roads. </p>.D K Shivakumar, Munirathna clash at 'Walk with Bengaluru' event over ‘kari topi’ comment.<p>Shivakumar said the government recognises the difficulties faced by people working in the IT corridor. “We've merged Mahadevapura and KR Puram into one corporation with 50 wards, even though the population is lower than in other corporations. These two constituencies contribute Rs 1,600 crore in property tax, and under the new system, the entire amount will be spent within the corporation,” he said.</p><p>He also challenged companies to disclose the amount of money they are spending on various projects under the CSR scheme. </p><p>“Karnataka is a progressive state. There are 25 lakh people working in Bengaluru, including about 2 lakh foreign nationals. We contribute 39 per cent of the revenue to the central government. I'm meeting leaders from different countries who want to set up businesses in Bengaluru. This is the strength of our city. No other city in India can match Bengaluru,” he added.</p>