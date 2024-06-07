Dog bite victims can claim Rs 10,000 compensation from government

An Instagram reel that recently went viral brought the attention of netizens to what one can do if bitten by street or pet dogs. It was posted by Jaspreet Singh on his account Punjabiiitech. In the reel, he revealed that in Chandigarh, dog bite victims can claim a compensation of Rs10,000 from the government.
But does Bengaluru have a similar provision? “Yes, according to the laws of the Karnataka government, victims can claim a minimum compensation of Rs 10,000 in the event of a dog bite,” says Anirudh Ravindra, an officer with the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board (KAWB).
He adds that compensation is intended to cover original medical charges and other immediate costs incurred by the victim. Still, the compensation can vary according to the brutality of the dog bite, Ravindra explains.
He adds that the BBMP should be made aware of dog bites so that they can take necessary action. “Money can’t solve problems but compensation is still necessary,’’ he states.
Alwyn Sebastian, a lawyer, says, “The compensation can be claimed on the basis of IPC 289 that covers negligent conduct with respect to animals.’’ The rules apply to pet dogs too, he adds.
Published 07 June 2024, 00:52 IST