Dry day due to GP bypoll in Chikkajala, Kasagattapura

The order will be in place till November 23 midnight, and from 6 am to midnight on November 26 in the areas where the model code of conduct is in place.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 20:49 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 20:49 IST
