Dry day due to GP bypoll in Chikkajala, Kasagattapura

<p>Bengaluru: Given the gram panchayat byelections in Chikkajala and Kasagattapura, the Bengaluru police has ordered the closure of bars and restaurants, wine shops, pubs, and liquor outlets. </p><p>The order will be in place till November 23 midnight, and from 6 am to midnight on November 26 in the areas where the model code of conduct is in place. </p>.<p>Outlets with CL-4 (clubs) and CL-6A (star hotels) licences will be exempt from the prohibition, the order said, while restaurants and hotels will be permitted to serve food. </p>