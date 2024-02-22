JOIN US
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Duo from Andhra arrested for trying to sell deer antlers

Police said the operation was based on credible leads received from informants.
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 00:10 IST

Bengaluru: Two men from Andhra Pradesh were arrested in eastern Bengaluru on Tuesday for attempting to sell deer antlers. 

Kadugodi police identified the suspects as Phanindrachari, 44, and Sheik Rehmathula, 54. Six deer antlers with skulls and 39 antlers without skulls were recovered from the susoects. 

A case has been registered at the Kadugodi police station under the Wildlife Protection Act. Police said they are trying to ascertain if the two men had specific customers and where they got the antlers from. 

(Published 22 February 2024, 00:10 IST)
