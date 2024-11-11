E-commerce delivery agents pay Rs 13 lakh in traffic fines

<p>Bengaluru: In a special drive to curb traffic violations by e-commerce delivery agents, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) collected over Rs 13.7 lakh in fines. </p>.<p>Riding without a helmet and pillion rider not wearing a helmet formed the lion's share of the cases — 781 and 643, respectively.</p>.<p>Of the 2,670 cases, 1,422 cases were helmet-related violations. The BTP collected over Rs 3.9 lakh for riding without a helmet and over Rs 3.21 lakh for pillion riders not wearing helmets. </p>.<p>The third-highest category (404 cases) was no-entry violations, yielding Rs 2.03 lakh in fines. </p>