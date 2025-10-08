Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Easier visas, warmer ties spur tourism to China from Bengaluru

Tour operators say that the visa process has become easier. They also credit the growing interest to the quest for less-explored destinations.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 01:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 01:50 IST
BengaluruMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us