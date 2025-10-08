Easier visas, warmer ties spur tourism to China from Bengaluru

<p>Amid thawing India-China relations, China is slowly emerging as a new travel destination for Bengalureans. Tour operators say that the visa process has become easier. They also credit the growing interest to the quest for less-explored destinations.</p>.<p>Leisure travel to China had stalled after the pandemic. “In 2024, they began issuing tourist visas in small numbers. Full restrictions were lifted this March,” says K P Manjunath, founder, Designer Getaways, Sahakarnagar.</p>.<p>Before the pandemic, most travel to China was for work or business, adds Sanjeevi Singh, founder-CEO of IVS Holidays, Sanjaynagar. Now, businesspersons are taking their families along for leisure, she notes. “This month, we have processed about 50 visas. Of these, 80% are businesspersons and 20% for families,” she adds. Manohar J of Tu Route, Jayanagar, concurs: “Either companies are rewarding employees with family trips or families are choosing to accompany them for holiday,” he says.</p>.<p>Tour operators say bookings are fewer compared to other popular destinations, but if not confirmed bookings, at least enquiries are on the rise. One operator mentioned they have reached pre-pandemic levels, organising 5-6 trips a month on an average.</p>.<p>E Lakshminarayana Reddy chose China after seeing travel reels on Instagram and due to limited vacation time. “We had about a week. We decided to explore a few cities in a large country like China rather than rush through a smaller one like Vietnam and still miss parts of it,” says the real estate developer from Sahakarnagar. Pleasant weather was another criteria, and autumn was setting in when he travelled to China last month with his family and a friend’s family. They rode the bullet train and visited the Great Wall of China, which had been on their wishlist. “We also visited the Forbidden City (the former imperial palace), and saw the Temple of Heaven (a UNESCO World Heritage Site). Beijing, in particular, is beautiful; every lane has landscaped gardens. Even tier-2 cities had impressive infrastructure. China was a revelation,” shares the 49-year-old.</p>.<p>While Beijing and Shanghai remain top picks, some are venturing further to cities like Xian. HSR Layout resident and bonsai artist Divya Maurya recently trekked through Huangshan (also called the Yellow Mountain) with her all-women group. They also explored the ancient villages of Hongcun and Xidi, Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, famous for its sandstone pillars, and the glass-bottomed bridge located within the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon area. She calls China “unexplored”.</p>.<p>China’s appeal lies in its blend of history, modernity, and nature, say travellers who plan to visit the country next year. “Despite being our neighbour, we know very little about it,” says a north Bengaluru resident.</p>.<p>In terms of cost, both tourists and tour operators say it is economical. A 5-night package to Beijing and Shanghai can cost around Rs 1 lakh per person. According to these travel agents, the bulk of their bookings come from groups rather than individual travelers, primarily due to language concerns.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Biometrics exempted</p>.<p>Until recently, Bengaluru travellers would visit Mumbai for biometric verification. The biometric requirement for shorter stays was exempted a few months ago. “We have seen a 5% rise in visa applications since,” says Sanjeevi.</p>.<p>Travel companies’ decision to avoid promoting the Maldives, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan has also nudged tourists towards China. “There has been a shift in the mindset. People no longer see China as an ‘enemy country’,” says Manjunath.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, pilgrim tourism to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in Tibet resumed in June, and two Bengaluru operators Metrolife spoke to had since sent two to three groups. In addition to a tourist visa, one needs to secure a special permit for this tour, which the authorities resumed issuing in June, says Mahesh H J, senior manager at Adigas Yatra, Basavanagudi. Eight people have already booked with them for next year’s spiritual journey in June. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra season runs from May to September.</p>.<p>With Indigo restarting direct daily flights to mainland China from Kolkata on October 26, operators expect interest to grow further. Plans to restart non-stop flights from Delhi are also underway.</p>.<p>Some tour operators are now actively promoting China as a travel destination. Sanjeevi is heading to China soon for a “market survey”. “People are now enquiring about China after Bali and Vietnam,” she says.</p>