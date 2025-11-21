<p>Bengaluru: Jnanabharathi police arrested a 21-year-old eatery worker on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing and robbing a woman who was walking her dog on November 7.</p>.<p>The accused, Vignesh alias Vikki, is a resident of Ullala Upanagar and also worked as a cleaner at wedding halls.</p>.<p>Police said the woman, a lawyer, reported that at 10.30 am, while walking her dog near Upakar Layout, the accused approached her, asked to pet the dog, and began talking to it. When she pulled her dog away, the man touched her inappropriately. He tried again, but she slapped him.</p>.Bengaluru robbery: Suspects changed vehicles after heist, claims Home Minister.<p>In the ensuing commotion, the woman's phone slipped from her hand. As she screamed, the man grabbed her phone and fled.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case under relevant BNS sections for assault, sexual harassment, theft, and voluntarily causing hurt.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the accused was identified using CCTV footage.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Vignesh confessed that he panicked when the woman screamed for help and fled with her mobile phone, worth Rs 25,000, which has since been recovered. He claimed he had no intention of stealing the phone.</p>