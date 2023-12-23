Education dept to take over BBMP schools, PU colleges

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the Education Department has been tasked with running the BBMP schools and pre-university colleges.
While the department will deploy teachers to these institutions, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will maintain the buildings and provide infrastructure.
Shivakumar’s announcement came after his meeting with the Education Department. Officials said no decisions have been made about colleges that are run by a separate department.
“We have noticed a decline in the results of students in most BBMP schools. This should not be allowed. Hence, a decision has been made to take the help of the Education Department so that the BBMP schools provide quality education on par with private schools,” the minister said.
Land for govt schools
The government is also planning to start 2,000 new Karnataka public schools in different parts of the state using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.
“We have already identified land for the construction of 500 schools,” Shivakumar said, adding that the government is in the process of holding a meeting with large companies for financial support.
“We hope to provide all facilities in these schools including a library, classrooms, laboratory and toilets. We have started a trial project in Ramanagara district,” he said. “The new schools will not be located in taluk or district headquarters. We will take these schools to villages and panchayat limits."
Schools to be handed over to edu dept
Primary: 16
High schools: 33
PU: 19