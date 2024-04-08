Eduverse wins hearts as varsities, colleges showcase diverse courses

The 14th edition of the premier education fair by Deccan Herald and Prajavani, Eduverse 2024, concluded on Sunday, providing young minds with insights into traditional as well as emerging fields.
From medicine to history and finance to aviation, over 60 stalls were put up by well-known universities from across the country with state-of-the-art facilities and interdisciplinary curricula that aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry.
Educational institutions such as Amity University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, CMR University, MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences and RV University offered courses in growing fields like AI, Robotics and Cyber Security.
There were emerging discourses like Computational Data Sciences, Governance and Policymaking offered by new institutions like Vidyashilp University, S-Vyasa (Deemed-to-be-University) and MIT World Peace University alongside Liberal Arts,
Design and Fashion Technology.
The Universal Group of Institutions provides civil services coaching at undergraduate level, a university staff member told DH.
Amid a growing economy and a higher need for financial experts and administrators, several business schools were present on Sunday that offer BBA courses in diverse fields like Sports Management, Business Analytics, Aviation, Travel and Tourism and Digital Marketing.
An Amity University staff member said they offer twinning programmes to prepare students for job opportunities in USA.
Foreign exchange programmes, credit-based internships, certificate courses and project-based learning are endorsed by a majority of universities today, including REVA University, RV University, PES, East West Group of Institutions, Chanakya University, Nagarjuna University among others.
Medicine and pharmacy-related BSc programmes are offered by East Point Group of Institutions.
There was also the National Forensic Sciences University, run by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
With 10 campuses across the country, including one in Dharwad, the university offers courses in Forensic Science, Forensic Pharmacy and Environmental Forensics with a separate qualifying entrance test called NFAT.
This apart, Bengaluru-based radio jockey RJ Rajas held a session on offbeat careers, including those in radio industry, which provided youngsters with a different perspective on career planning.
Dr Gururaj Karjagi, prominent academician and orator, enlightened the gathering with anecdotes from his personal life and explained why attitude is more important than skill. He said that the secret to success is not to feed oneself with knowledge, but to contribute your knowledge to society in a meaningful way.
Mock tests on CET and NEET were conducted for students appearing for competitive examinations. A session on how to clear COMEDK was also held. NewsFirst Kannada was the television partner for the event supported by Ad6 Advertising.
