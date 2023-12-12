Ejipura flyover at the expense of 207 trees? Asks varsity report

The Azim Premji University faculty also drew attention to the Bengaluru Climate Action Plan (BCAP) 2023, which was released recently. The plan was seen as a huge step forward to address the environmental and climate change challenges of the city, which had acknowledged that the window of opportunity for securing a liveable future for Bengaluru is rapidly closing. “The flyover decimating the greenery of what was once the Garden City will undermine the very vision of the BCAP.”