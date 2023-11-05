‘Ekya Nava’ paves way for design-centric learning

Bengaluru: The country’s first K-12 Maker School of Innovation, Creativity, and Design, ‘Ekya Nava,’ by CMR Group of Institutions, was launched in the city on Saturday. The school aims to transition from traditional rote learning practices to a more purpose-driven academic approach.
Sharing his thoughts about the concept, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & Information Technology, stated that this school is the first step toward reshaping traditional education norms and infusing critical thinking among young minds.
Speaking on the occasion, Tristha Ramamurthy, founder of Ekya Schools, emphasized the importance of an education that equips students with flexible skills. She described the new school as a mindset, a path to a different kind of education, with a curriculum designed to unleash students’ passions and purposes, propelling learning beyond expectations.
Among others present were Dr. K P Gopalkrishna, Founder and Chairman of National Public Schools; Dr A S Kiran Kumar, ex-chairman of ISRO and Chairperson of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre; Dr K C Ramamurthy (IPS, Retd), Chairman of the CMR Group and former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Dr Sabitha Ramamurthy, President of CMR Jnanadhara Trust and Chancellor of CMR University; and K R Jayadeep, Director of Ekya Schools and CEO of the CMR Group of Institutions.