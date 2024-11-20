Home
Ekya Schools launch India’s first K-12 School of Innovation  

The newly launched school, described as a first-of-its-kind institution, aims to foster a problem-solving mindset through experiential learning and community involvement.
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 20:51 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 20:51 IST
Bengaluru news

