Ekya Schools launch India’s first K-12 School of Innovation  

<p>Bengaluru: Ekya Schools recently inaugurated ‘Ekya Nava’, India’s first K-12 School of Innovation, Creativity, and Design during its FIND festival.</p>.<p>The newly launched school, described as a first-of-its-kind institution, aims to foster a problem-solving mindset through experiential learning and community involvement. Its mission is to cultivate future generations of thinkers, innovators, technology-savvy entrepreneurs, and global leaders.</p>.<p>During the inauguration, Madhu Bangarappa, School Education Minister, highlighted the importance of transformative education.</p>.<p>The event showcased a variety of activities, including a design thinking challenge, interactive workshops, panel discussions, museum installations, a human library, and a student life gallery.</p>.<p>Ekya’s Professional Development Institute also launched the book ‘Prompting the Future–AI for Transformative Teaching’, which offers teachers practical tools to navigate AI in education, enhancing instructional effectiveness.</p>.<p>Dr Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder of Ekya Schools, shared her vision for the future of education. “This year’s FIND festival theme, Children, and the Future, focuses on the skills and mindset essential for shaping tomorrow. The launch of Ekya Nava reaffirms our commitment to reimagining education—nurturing generations of thinkers, innovators, and changemakers,” she said.</p>.<p>Also present at the event were Dr KC Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd), Chairman of CMR Group and former Rajya Sabha Member; Dr Sabitha Ramamurthy, President of CMR Jnanadhara Trust and Chancellor of CMR University; and KR Jayadeep, Director of Ekya Schools, and CEO of CMR Group of Institutions.</p>