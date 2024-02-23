Elderly couple found dead at Bengaluru home, police suspect suicide

Bengaluru: An elderly couple was found dead at their home in southern Bengaluru on Thursday morning, police officials said.
Investigators said they found the couple, 84-year-old Krishna Naidu and his 74-year-old wife Sarojamma, hanging at their residence on 19th Cross, Krishnaiah Layout, Ittamadu Main Road, Banashankari 3rd Phase.
Police said the couple resided in a room on the top floor of a three-storey house, with their 56-year-old son and his family occupying the floor below.
A police officer told DH that the couple frequently quarrelled over trivial matters, suggesting that such disputes may have prompted them to take the extreme step, as found in the preliminary probe.
"Currently, no death note has been found, and no major disputes have been brought to light," the officer stated. "At this stage, it appears to be a case of suicide. An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been filed as there is no evidence suggesting foul play."
The CK Achukattu police, responsible for filing the UDR, was alerted about the bodies around 9.30 am.
"It is suspected that their deaths occurred after midnight. However, definitive conclusions can only be drawn following completion of forensic analysis," an investigator said.
