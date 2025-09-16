Menu
Electrician ends life by leaping from apartment terrace in Bengaluru

The deceased has been identified as Lokesh Pawan Krishna from Ulsoor. At the time of the incident, Krishna was at his sister’s apartment on the 24th floor in Chikkabidarakallu at Madanayakanahalli.
