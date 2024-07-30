Home
Elephant, classified as 'problem animal', captured  

The operation involved eight captive elephants and over 100 personnel who tracked, darted and surrounded the elephant.
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 22:14 IST

Forest personnel on Monday rescued a makhna (tusk-less) elephant classified as a problematic animal due to conflicts with humans.

The operation involved eight captive elephants and over 100 personnel who tracked, darted and surrounded the elephant. The mission, which began with the sighting of the pachyderm via drone on Sunday night, concluded at 11.30 am on Monday.

The elephant was darted near Tataguppe in Bannerghatta. After Dr Ramesh administered the dart, the elephant initially panicked, but eventually calmed down.

It was surrounded by captive elephants and secured with ropes before being lifted on to a truck with the help of a crane.

The elephant was then transported to a kraal near Seegekatte and is expected to undergo training in the coming days. It will be under observation for the next few days, officials said.

Published 29 July 2024, 22:14 IST
India NewsBengaluruelephant

