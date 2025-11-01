<p>Bengaluru: Authorities on Friday removed decades-old encroachments from railway land to facilitate the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) and the track-doubling work between Yeshwantpur and Hosur.</p>.<p>The clearance drive, conducted by the Bengaluru Railway Division, covered the stretch between Banaswadi and Hebbal.</p>.As long tunnel may take time, Hebbal shortcut may get push.<p>During the operation, 512.25 square meters — 641.25 square meters including extension sheds — were reclaimed by demolishing 24 unauthorised structures, several of which were multi-storey buildings.</p>.<p>The eviction was carried out as per orders from the estate officer and the court. Police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order during the operation, the South Western Railway (SWR) said.</p>