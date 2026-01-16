<p>The city’s underworld has changed in the past two decades, shifting from area gangs to fragmented groups driven by land disputes and fast money.</p>.<p>Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashok Kumar said until the early 2000s, the underworld operated through territorial control, with dons exercising authority over localities.</p>.<p><strong>Real estate boom</strong></p>.<p>Kumar said the real estate boom after 2000 altered the crime ecosystem.</p>.Bengaluru, etched in its names.<p>Land prices and ownership disputes became key triggers for violent crimes, including murders. “Land remains the main motive behind murders,” he said.</p>.<p>Financial disputes and personal enmity follow.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">When hierarchy collapses</p>.<p>The traditional “don culture” has weakened in the past decade. In its place, younger, loosely organised criminals have emerged, often lacking hierarchy or control.</p>.<p>“Earlier, there was fear of the gang leader and police. Today, crimes are impulsive, often committed by young men with no long-term vision,” he said.</p>.<p>He attributed this shift partly to the rise of technology and mobile communication, which have enabled criminals to coordinate faster and remain elusive.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Pressing concerns</p>.<p>Another senior officer raised concerns about the policing system, saying transfers, political interference and prolonged inquiries have weakened enforcement. “Earlier, hierarchy and accountability were strong. Today, constant transfers disrupt investigations and affect morale,” he said.</p>.<p>Kumar said crime in Bengaluru has not reduced, but just changed form. “From organised underworlds to fragmented violence, from dons to unpredictable youth gangs — crime has evolved, but land and money remain at the core.”</p>.<p>Another officer from the CCB said that traditional gang rivalries have reduced. Many offenders are now trying to switch to more lucrative businesses such as real estate or other trades.</p>.<p>Authorities are keeping a close watch on rowdy-sheeters attempting to leave the country.</p>.<p>“Clearance is denied, lookout notices are issued, and in some cases, passports are seized following court orders,” police said.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru police have launched night patrols and area dominance operations in the past two months. Teams check sensitive areas, verify known troublemakers and take action under relevant sections of the law.</p>.<p>“Even in cases where complainants hesitate to come forward, we act based on credible intelligence and invoke preventive provisions to maintain public order,” the officer said.</p>