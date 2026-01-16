<p>A play on the legendary painter Swetoslav Roerich and Devika Rani, originally written in Kannada, is now out in English and Hindi translation.</p>.<p>Dr Rekha Kowshik has translated the book into English (‘Admirers of Colours’), and Dr Shakira Khanum into Hindi (‘Rangonk ke Upasak’). Dr Nataraj Talaghattapura, who wrote the Kannada play ‘Banna Mechidavaru’, says, “Even if you search for Roerich on the Internet, you won’t find much substantial written information about him, just small snippets. However, since our families were acquainted and I had the opportunity to meet him a couple of times, I decided to share his story.” All three are published by Varshanidhi Prakashana, Bengaluru, and priced at Rs 100. The Roerichs were known across the world — Swetoslav for his painting and Devika Rani for her pioneering work as an actor in Indian cinema.</p>.Four govt schools get Israel's smart digital boards in Karnataka's Bantwal taluk