<p class="bodytext">A 90-year-old Bengalurean has written a book offering his humorous take on current events and his personal memories. Titled ‘My House Is My Castle’, the book by T L Raghavan features over 30 articles originally published in his blog. He has authored 14 books thus far. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In his latest book, Raghavan, a Karnataka Shree awardee and a former Tamil Nadu state-level badminton champion, brings an element of nostalgia through topics ranging from sport and space missions to his travels. </p>.End of the don era, rise of unpredictable gangs in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">In one article he talks about astronaut Sunita Williams’ unexpected 286-day stay in space, which made global headlines. “No one talks about it anymore. In the book I offer a humorous and satirical take on the whole episode. And imagine what it would be like to be in her position,” he shares. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Reflecting on cricket team Royal Challengers Bangalore’s tragic victory parade, he writes that the stadium should erect a memorial on its premises bearing the names of the fans who died. “Writing is a better reflection of personality than speaking. And as you grow older, memories are what keep you going,” he notes. </p>.<p class="bodytext">‘My House Is My Castle’ is available online.</p>