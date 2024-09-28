Establishments and shops in Karnataka with 10 or more staff can stay open 24x7

Bengaluru: In a major announcement, the state government has allowed all shops and commercial establishments employing 10 or more people to operate 24 hours a day on all days of the year.
The Labour Department issued a notification to this effect on Friday in accordance with the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1961. The decision is aimed at boosting economic activity and providing convenience to customers.
The government had issued a similar order on January 2, 2021.
As per the notification, women employees shall not be required to work beyond 8 pm, unless an employer obtains written consent from the employee, allowing her to work between 8 pm and 6 am. In such cases, employers must provide protection for her dignity, honour and safety.
Transport arrangements are mandatory for women working shifts, with notices regarding these provisions to be displayed at the main entrance of the establishment.
The new regulations also mandate that employees be provided with essential amenities, including restrooms, washrooms, safety lockers, and other basic facilities. These measures are aligned with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, requiring employers to establish internal complaints committees to ensure a safe working environment for women.
While the maximum working hours are eight hours per day and 48 hours per week, provisions for overtime are permitted, with limits set at 10 hours per day and 50 hours per week. Wages for all employees must comply with the Karnataka Payment of Wages Rules, 1963.
The government has issued a warning that any employer found to have employees working on designated holidays or beyond normal hours will face penal action.
Employers are mandated to hire additional staff to ensure that every employee can take one day off per week on a rotational basis. To enhance transparency, details of each employee must be displayed in the workplace, along with records of leave taken.
The employer/manager will face penal action if there is any violation of any statutory provision.
This rule will not apply to pubs, clubs and bars, which are governed by separate regulations.
Published 27 September 2024, 22:29 IST