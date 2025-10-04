Even as North Karnataka fights floods, Bengaluru gets 12% deficit rains

<p>Bengaluru: Though many districts of Karnataka are witnessing floods, Bengaluru has received less than average rainfall this monsoon. </p><p>According India Meteorological department (IMD) data, Bengaluru has seen an overall deficit of at least 12 per cent in rainfall. While Bengaluru usually receives an average rainfall of 452.4 mm between June and September, this year, the city received only close to 396.5 mm average rainfall. </p>.Bengaluru’s pothole crisis: Crores spent but fresh tar roads last only weeks.<p>Senior scientists from IMD, Bengaluru, said that the weather systems and the wind pattern did not come up as expected and hence, Bengaluru saw a deficit of rainfall. </p><p>“The low pressure systems over west central Bay of Bengal moved over Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. These systems did not bring rains to Bengaluru as expected,” C S Patil, scientist with the IMD Bengaluru, told DH.</p><p>However, the city is expected to get some good rains after October 15. Over the next week, the city will only receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places.</p><p>“After October 15, the rainfall in Bengaluru might increase,” Patil added.</p>