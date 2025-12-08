EV reusability batteries plus point, but carbon emissions a worry: Author Nagesh Hegde

<p>In a session on climate change, environment and science, author Nagesh Hegde made some observations that could make the public rethink the environmental implications of electric vehicles. </p>.<p>“While reusability is beneficial, carbon emissions from lithium battery production outweigh those from diesel or petrol vehicles,” he noted. </p>.<p>The session was titled ‘Navu-Neevu mathu tapamaana - Me and you and climate change’ and featured Hegde in conversation with Kannada author Gururaj S Davangere. </p>.Karnataka raises maize procurement cap to 50 quintals per farmer.<p>Addressing the heavy investments in electric vehicles, he pointed out that if all the solar panels produced globally were stacked, they would reach the moon. </p>.<p>The discussion began with the topic of Bengaluru’s worsening Air Quality Index. At a value of 130, it is poor, Hegde noted. He compared it to an earlier article, which indicated that the city’s air is the cleanest among major Indian cities. </p>.<p>In his arguments, Hegde advocated for eco-friendly urban development that integrates nature restoration. Highlighting the Great Green Wall initiative — a vast project aimed at combating desertification in Africa — he suggested applying similar principles in Karnataka to address local challenges and promote climate restoration.</p>.<p>Bengaluru’s water crisis can be solved by turning the city into a “sponge city,” similar to Wuhan, China because of its abundant lakes, Hegde said. </p>