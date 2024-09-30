Ex-UN official's debut novel mirrors Bengaluru’s evolution, aspirations     

Bengaluru: Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, former assistant secretary-general of the United Nations, unveiled her debut novel ‘Swallowing the Sun’ on Sunday.
The book, as described by the author, explores themes of identity, resilience and the indomitable human spirit.
At the launch event, in conversation with writer and novelist Anita Nair, Lakshmi highlighted the significance of Bengaluru as a city in transition.
"Bengaluru is a city on the cusp of constant change and transformation, while also being the cradle of Indian civilisational values and its aspiration to greatness. These novel captures that tussle, alchemy and audacity of the human spirit," she remarked.
The 72-year-old author also reflected on the inspirations behind her novel and its contemporary relevance. Lakshmi shared how her parents, deeply involved in Sanskrit and Marathi literature, instilled a love for reading that shaped her path to becoming a writer.
The book launch was organised by Kolkata-based NGO Prabha Khaitan Foundation. Among the attendees were her husband, Harshdeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and industrialist Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar.
Published 30 September 2024, 01:21 IST