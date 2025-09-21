Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Cinema has no boundaries: Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke honour

The superstar credited the recognition to the collective efforts of the film industry and the unwavering support of viewers throughout his career.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 09:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 09:30 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsKeralaMohanlal

Follow us on :

Follow Us