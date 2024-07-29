Experts seek detailed study of Indian knowledge systems

"Our contributions to various fields, including science, technology, astronomy, irrigation systems, mathematics and metallurgy, are reflected in the historical remains,” he said.

Referring to King Bhoja’s 11th Century treatise Samarangana Sutradhara, he underlined India’s contribution to vastu shastra. Prof Mahadevan also called ancient dams a testimony to India’s expertise in water management.

However, the rise of consumerism has also led to an increased misuse of ancient knowledge, he said.

Dr V Anuradha, vice-president, The Mythic Society, said there was a need for an extensive study of Indian knowledge systems and their integration into university curricula.