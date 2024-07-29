Experts seek detailed study of Indian knowledge systems

Bengaluru: A comprehensive study of ancient history is vital in understanding early Indian knowledge systems.
From the Vedic period to contemporary times, India has made unique contributions to various fields, B Mahadevan, Professor of Operations Management, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bengaluru, said here on Sunday.
He was speaking at the Dr M H Krishna Memorial Endowment Lecture, titled Indian Knowledge System: Treasure in the Wooden Box, organised by The Mythic Society.
"Our contributions to various fields, including science, technology, astronomy, irrigation systems, mathematics and metallurgy, are reflected in the historical remains,” he said.
Referring to King Bhoja’s 11th Century treatise Samarangana Sutradhara, he underlined India’s contribution to vastu shastra. Prof Mahadevan also called ancient dams a testimony to India’s expertise in water management.
However, the rise of consumerism has also led to an increased misuse of ancient knowledge, he said.
Dr V Anuradha, vice-president, The Mythic Society, said there was a need for an extensive study of Indian knowledge systems and their integration into university curricula.
Published 28 July 2024, 20:17 IST