<p>Bengaluru: The 15-day national wood carving workshop, launched in collaboration with the Karnataka Shilpakala Academy, during which fallen trees at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden were transformed into intricate sculptures, concluded on Friday.</p>.<p>The old trees have been given a new form thanks to 48 sculptors from across Karnataka, who worked relentlessly during the workshop to give the raw wood an identity.</p>.<p>Among the trees used for the initiative, some almost 150 years old, were mahogany, silver oak, and eucalyptus. The trees were among those brought down by rain and wind.</p>.<p>The final 26 sculptures feature a peacock, a mother with child, snakes, wild mushrooms, and a saint, among others. All the sculptures will be preserved and displayed at the Open Air Wood Museum within the Lalbagh premises.</p>.<p>The museum currently houses sculptures from the 2018 workshop. The sculptures are laminated every two years and maintained using a concoction of chemicals.</p>