Father stabs techie son over domestic altercation

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old techie died after his father allegedly stabbed him during a domestic argument at their home in Puttenahalli, south Bengaluru.
The victim, Yeshwanth B, employed by a private company in Sarjapur, was reportedly attempting to intervene in a fight between his parents when the tragedy occurred on Wednesday morning.
The Puttenahalli police said a domestic dispute arose between 54-year-old Basavaraj and his wife around 10 am. The argument reportedly escalated when Basavaraj allegedly threatened his wife with a knife.
Yeshwanth intervened to stop the altercation, even as Basavaraj asked him to stay away. The argument escalated and Basavaraj turned his aggression towards his son, ultimately stabbing him.
A police officer overseeing the investigation told DH that Yeshwanth was rushed to Dayananda Sagar Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Basavaraj has been arrested and charged with murder (IPC Section 302).
Investigators are questioning Basavaraj to determine if the stabbing was intentional or accidental. The Forensic Science Laboratory has collected evidence from the scene to aid the investigation.
Police sources said that Basavaraj and his wife frequently quarrelled over household chores.
A seemingly trivial argument regarding taking care of each other on Wednesday resulted in their son’s death.
Published 05 June 2024, 21:32 IST