FB friend ‘blackmails’ Bengaluru college student with explicit video

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old college student was allegedly blackmailed by a woman he met on Facebook, who threatened to leak his nude video. The incident came to light after the victim filed a police complaint on February 12.
According to the victim, a resident of Shivajinagar, he met Anushka Dubey, the suspect, on Facebook on February 10. The two exchanged phone numbers after getting acquainted.
Subsequently, Anushka made a video call to the victim on WhatsApp, as per the police complaint. During the call, the victim alleged that Anushka asked him to get naked. He did accordingly.
After the video call exchange, the threats began.
The student alleged that Anushka sent him messages on WhatsApp, claiming that she had his "sex video" and if he wanted her to delete it, he had to pay up. She also allegedly threatened that the video clip would be shared with his friends on Facebook.
In fear, the victim approached the police on February 12.
The East Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) crime police station registered a case under Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigations are on, the police said.