Finding roach in food, Bengaluru lawyer films filthy hotel kitchen, assaulted

The staff of a hotel on Raj Bhavan Road assaulted a high court lawyer who tried photographing its untidy kitchen after finding a cockroach in the food served to her.
Malleswaram resident Sheela Deepak found a cockroach in her food and immediately reported it to the hotel authorities. She accused members of the staff of pushing and assaulting her when she tried to take pictures of the kitchen’s untidy condition.
An investigating officer told DH that she filed a complaint against the hotel staff.
Sheela told the police that she went to the restaurant with her clerk and ordered roti and paneer curry. She found a small cockroach floating in the gravy. When she created a fuss, the staff agreed to replace the gravy. But as Sheela began taking pictures of the kitchen, which she found dirty, the staff assaulted her.
She told reporters that she called the police helpline and filed a complaint since the food inspector did not respond to her complaint fast enough.
An FIR has been filed at the Vidhana Soudha police station under IPC sections 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).