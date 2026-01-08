Menu
FIR against Bengaluru's Euro School for cheating parent

The FIR was registered on January 6 following a complaint by P Indu, a parent. It named unnamed administrators and Arunika Sawhney, the principal, as accused one and two.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 22:28 IST
