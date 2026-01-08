<p>Bengaluru: The Sarjapur police have registered a case against the administrators and the principal of Euro School on Gunjur Road for allegedly cheating a parent by falsely claiming to have obtained required clearances.</p>.<p>The FIR was registered on January 6 following a complaint by P Indu, a parent. It named unnamed administrators and Arunika Sawhney, the principal, as accused one and two.</p>.<p>Indu told the police that on November 8, 2025, she paid Rs 1,000 to enrol her child. When she visited the school, she met Sawhney, who told her, “Euro School had already obtained official permission and necessary approvals, and that admission would be granted only if the school admission fees was paid.”</p>.<p>Believing this, Indu allegedly paid Rs 25,000 towards the admission fees.</p>.<p>When she sought details of permissions and clearances granted to the school, she was allegedly denied any documentation by the management, the FIR noted.</p>.<p>“During the admission process and until now, the school has not shown any documents regarding the permission obtained.”</p>.<p>“It has come to light that Euro School has cheated many parents in this manner without obtaining necessary official permission or approvals. They obtained the admission fee by giving false assurances that they had official permission,” Indu was quoted as saying in the FIR.</p>.<p>She also claimed that she had submitted an application to the Education Department officials, but no action was taken. An investigation is underway.</p>