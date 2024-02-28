FIR against GR Tech Park, Salarpuria for ‘illegal' tree felling

Bengaluru: The Forest Department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has registered an FIR against GR Tech Park and Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd in Whitefield for axing trees without authorisation.
The department said 19 False Ashoka trees were “felled illegally” four days ago at Pattandur Agrahara.
The trees were located on the footpath on the roadside in front of the GR Tech Park and Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd compound, the FIR noted.
The department said that the act violated Section 8(1) (restriction on felling of trees) of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976.
After receiving information about illegal felling, department officials and personnel visited the spot and conducted an inspection. In their report, it was noted that of the 35 trees, 19 were illegally felled.
“Inquiry has been initiated,” BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Forest Department, BBMP, told DH. “They can clear the fine imposed on them, failure of which a charge sheet will be submitted to the court.”
(Published 28 February 2024, 02:54 IST)