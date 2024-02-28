FIR against GR Tech Park, Salarpuria for ‘illegal' tree felling

After receiving information about illegal felling, department officials and personnel visited the spot and conducted an inspection. In their report, it was noted that of the 35 trees, 19 were illegally felled.

“Inquiry has been initiated,” BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Forest Department, BBMP, told DH. “They can clear the fine imposed on them, failure of which a charge sheet will be submitted to the court.”