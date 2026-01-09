<p>Bengaluru: The Koramangala police registered an FIR against administrators of a social media page for allegedly spreading 'fake news' about cracks in the pillars of the delayed Ejipura flyover.</p>.<p>The complaint was filed by an official from BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd, the Hyderabad-based firm executing the 2.5-km elevated corridor project.</p>.8-km elevated walkways planned under Bengaluru's ORR metro line, funding still unresolved.<p>The FIR states that a Facebook page, ‘Bengaluru Now’, uploaded a photograph of a cracked pillar, claiming it was part of the ongoing flyover construction between the Ejipura-Srinivagilu Junction and Koramangala water tank.</p>.<p>The complainant stated the viral image does not relate to any pillar of the project. The firm alleged miscreants posted misleading information with the intent to damage the company's reputation and create public panic.</p>.<p>The Koramangala police booked the accused under sections 336(1) and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to acts endangering life or personal safety and dissemination of false information.</p>.<p>The Ejipura flyover, often called ‘Bengaluru’s Stonehenge’ due to its decade-long construction, has seen multiple missed deadlines.</p>.<p>Started in 2017, the project was recently handed over to BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd after the previous contractor, Simplex Infrastructure, failed to complete the work. The project is about 63% complete and has a revised deadline of June 2026.</p>