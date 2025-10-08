Menu
FIR registered in Bengaluru against lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at CJI

The Vidhana Soudha police have booked 71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore under relevant sections. A zero FIR can be registered anywhere, regardless of where the alleged offence occurred.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 14:11 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 14:11 IST
