<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>Police on Wednesday registered a zero FIR against the Delhi-based lawyer who tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-r-gavai">B R Gavai</a> in the Supreme Court on October 6. </p><p>The Vidhana Soudha police have booked 71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty) and 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p><p>A zero FIR can be registered anywhere, regardless of where the alleged offence occurred. </p><p>The FIR was registered following a complaint by Bhaktavachala, the president of the All India Advocates' Association based in Halasuru, Bengaluru. </p><p>"On October 6, one advocate, Rakesh Kishore, committed an offence by throwing a shoe at the dias in Court Hall No 1 at the Supreme Court of India. The Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, and Justice K Vinod Chandran were seated in Court Hall No 1 at the Supreme Court of India, New Delhi. The complainant requests to register a case against the accused to protect the judiciary, etc," Bhaktavachala was quoted as saying in the FIR. </p><p>Police acknowledged the complaint and registered a zero FIR. "The case will be transferred to the jurisdictional police station in New Delhi for further investigation as the offence occurred there," a senior Bengaluru police officer from told <em>DH</em>.</p>