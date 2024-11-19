Fire breaks out at e-vehicle showroom in Bengaluru; 20-year-old employee killed

<p>Bengaluru: A 20-year-old employee at the showroom of an electric vehicle manufacturer in northern Bengaluru died on Tuesday following a massive fire, police said. The deceased is identified as Priya, officials said.</p><p>The control room of fire and emergency services received the alert of the blaze at the building in Navrang Bar Junction on Raj Kumar Road at 5.36 pm.</p><p>“Three fire tenders were deployed at 5.37 pm,” a firefighter told DH. “Fire has been doused.”</p><p>A senior police officer confirmed that Priya’s body was recovered from the debris. </p><p>“We believe Priya was stuck inside while other employees managed to get out. Further details are awaited,” he said.</p>