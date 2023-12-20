Fire breaks out in Marathahalli building; no casualties

A fire broke out at a three-floor commercial complex in Marathahalli, Southeast Bengaluru, late on Monday night, officials said.
The incident occurred near GRT Jewellers, Varthur Road, around 11.57 pm. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
According to fire department officials, the blaze erupted on the first floor of Thalanki Complex and eventually spread to the ground floor and an advertisement hoarding board in front of the building. Sanju, a passerby, informed the fire department.
"There were about two fire extinguishers in the building,” said Kiran Kumar, Fire Accident Officer, Sarjapur. "According to the National Building Code of India, a commercial building is required to have necessary life safety measures.” It took nearly two hours to douse the flames, the officer said.