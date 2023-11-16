Firecrackers cloud air and ears in Bengaluru

A KSPCB official noted that the data would not indicate the real difference in environmental noise in the residential areas. “Most of the KSPCB monitoring stations are located in spots where the devices pick up traffic noise. That doesn’t accurately measure the environment noise in a majority of the residential areas which witness a multi-fold increase in decibels due to the bursting of crackers. In fact, more than five stations showed a decrease in noise pollution compared to the pre-Deepavali day because the traffic on the festival day was not high. The approach to monitoring needs to be relooked,” he said.