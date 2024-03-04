Bengaluru cafe blast: 5 victims still in hospital, all stable

Bengaluru: One of the victims of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Swarnamba Narayanappa, suffered 40 per cent burns. She continues to remain in ICU, but is stable, according to her husband.
Swarnamba, 46, a senior accounts executive at a multinational in Whitefield, was part of a team lunch at the popular restaurant when an IED explosion rocked it on Friday afternoon. Of the 10 people hurt in the explosion, she suffered the most injuries.
She underwent several surgeries at Brookefield Hospital and is recovering.
Her husband Shyam Sundar said on Sunday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Swarnamba and promised to pay the hospital bills. “The chief minister and the deputy chief minister visited my wife who is undergoing treatment in the ICU and promised to pay all the hospital bills,” Sundar, who works in the KSRTC, told DH.
The government hasn’t yet announced any compensation for the injured victims.
Responding to Swarnamba’s brief memory loss and inability to recall incident, Sundar said they had chosen not to discuss it until she fully recovered.
Dr Pradeep Kumar T J, medical director of Brookefield Hospital, earlier told DH that they had ruled out any head trauma or concussion via a CT scan and assured that the brief memory loss could be due to shock.
Three other victims — Balamuralikrishna (34), Nagashree (29) and Navya (26) — are undergoing treatment and are all stable, said Dr Ravi K Babu, CAO at Vydehi Hospital.
The 10th victim, Farooq Hussain (19) - a housekeeper at Rameshwaram Cafe — is being treated at Brookefield Hospital and is stable, a hospital staffer said.
Among the victims who have been discharged are - Momi (30) and an unidentified person. They were discharged after first aid on Friday. Swarnamba’s two colleagues — Mohan (42) and Srinivasan (65) — were discharged after brief treatment at Vydehi Hospital.
Another victim Deepanshu Kumar (23), a private firm staffer, has recovered and was discharged from Brookefield Hospital on Sunday.
