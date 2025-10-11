Menu
Five social media handles booked by Bengaluru Cyber Crime police for derogatory remarks on CJI B R Gavai

A suo motu case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station after an officer from the social media monitoring cell came across derogatory comments made by five Facebook handles.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 13:57 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 13:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newscybercrimeFacebook accountB R Gavai

