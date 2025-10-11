<p>Bengaluru: The Cyber Crime police in Bengaluru have registered a case against five social media handles for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-r-gavai">BR Gavai</a>, a day after a Delhi-based lawyer had attempted to hurl a shoe at him.</p><p>According to the FIR, Kesari Nandan, Sridharkumar, Nagendra Prasad, Ramesh Naik, Manunath MC Manju, have been booked under BNS Section 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.BU students, faculty take out march against bid to hurl shoe at CJI BR Gavai.<p>A suo motu case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station after an officer from the social media monitoring cell came across derogatory comments made by five Facebook handles.</p><p>One of the accounts, Manunath MC Manju, had posted this in Kannada: “Instead of chappal, there should’ve been something else… This is a reminder… it will be done like Godse.”</p><p>The other handles made personal remarks against the CJI and used expletives.</p><p>On Wednesday, the Vidhana Soudha police registered a Zero FIR against 71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore, who was the advocate who attempted to hurl a shoe at the CJI inside the Supreme Court on October 6.</p>