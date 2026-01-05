Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Five sub-registrars suspended for misusing property registration software in Bengaluru

The action was initiated after preliminary inquiries revealed irregularities in the registration of properties.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 21:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 21:02 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSuspension

Follow us on :

Follow Us