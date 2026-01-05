<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Stamps and Registration has suspended five sub-registrars for misusing the Kaveri 2.0 software to register properties by violating the mandatory e-khata verification norms.</p>.<p>The action was initiated after preliminary inquiries revealed irregularities in the registration of properties.</p>.<p>The Inspector General of Registration (IGR) said in a statement that Kaveri 2.0 allows certain exemptions in the workflow, especially when property registrations are backed by court orders. However, at the Sarjapur sub-registrar office, this option was allegedly misused to register sale deeds even in cases where no court orders existed.</p>.<p>The fraudulent use of the 'court order-based registration' option enabled the registration of sale deeds without e-khatas, which are mandatory for property registration.</p>.<p>Following an inquiry, authorities placed Sarjapur Sub-Registrar Ravi Sankana Gouda under immediate suspension, the statement added.</p>.<p>Similar violations were identified at the Banaswadi, Varthur and Halasuru sub-registrar offices, where officials ignored the mandatory requirement to attach e-khata details from the e-Swathu software before registering sale deeds.</p>.<p>The department has suspended four sub-registrars pending departmental inquiry, while one of them has retired. The suspended officials are N Satish Kumar, Sridhar (in-charge sub-registrar), Girish Chandra and R Prabhavathi.<br></p><p>The suspension orders were issued on January 2.</p>