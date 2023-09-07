Five years after decriminalisation, Bengaluru LGBTQIA+ community still battles for social acceptance

Five years after the Supreme Court struck down parts of Section 377 to de-criminalise same-sex relationship between consenting adults, the LGBTQIA+ community has said nothing has changed on the ground.
Although the historic verdict relieved them from facing criminal charges, social acceptance remains impossible, say community members in Bengaluru.
“I feel society is still not open to different sexual orientations. While we are safeguarded from being called criminals legally, there is no respite from the comments passed by people,” said Ajay (name changed), a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Another community member Varun (name changed) said, “Since the 2018 judgment, workplaces have turned inclusive and welcoming for sexual minorities.”
But he added that social activities like renting a house, going to supermarkets or movie theatres together are still difficult.
Vibha (name changed) and her partner had to change houses due to societal pressure. “I have known couples who have purchased their own houses on a loan since they could not manage to live in rented houses and handle the landlords who would not accept their relationship. But not everyone can afford it. Society needs to start accepting these relationships,” she said.
Way forward
Community members hope legalising same-sex marriages will change the mindsets of people. “Like how the 2018 order brought some change, legalisation of same-sex marriages will also spark a discussion in society. This way, more people will come to accept the various sexual orientations,” Varun believed.
Ajay added that legal backing will help members seek change in the society.